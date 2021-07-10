Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives $52.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

MC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $79,899.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,368. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.71. 298,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

