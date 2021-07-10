Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.17.

MOH stock opened at $257.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

