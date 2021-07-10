Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $19.66 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Momo alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter worth $26,610,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 555.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 31,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.47. Momo has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Momo will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.