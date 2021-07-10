monday.com Ltd. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of monday.com in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for monday.com’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Shares of MNDY opened at $232.04 on Thursday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $256.16.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

