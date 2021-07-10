Morgan Stanley Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,590 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Libertas Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,435.20 ($18.75) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,382.52. The company has a market capitalization of £72.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders have acquired 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889 over the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

