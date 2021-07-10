Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZETA. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of ZETA opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

