Morgan Stanley Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $110.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $92.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. TFI International has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth about $703,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

