Mount Logan Capital Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:MAR)

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (TSE:MAR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mount Logan Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 5th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Mount Logan Capital’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.21 million and a PE ratio of -20.80. Mount Logan Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.87.

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

