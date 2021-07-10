Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 428 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Griffon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Griffon by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Griffon by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GFF opened at $25.02 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

