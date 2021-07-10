Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,584 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 305,176 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CELH opened at $71.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.60 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $83.00.
In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 over the last three months. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
