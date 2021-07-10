Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,584 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 305,176 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of CELH opened at $71.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.60 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 over the last three months. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.