Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,151 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 163,489 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $3,366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.02. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $155,625.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,317 shares of company stock worth $2,707,376 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

