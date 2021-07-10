Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Sells $1,042,579.16 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 32,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $1,042,579.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,170.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.59. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 127,100 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

