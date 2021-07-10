Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Sells $1,042,579.16 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 32,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $1,042,579.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,170.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Myriad Genetics stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.59. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on MYGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.
Myriad Genetics Company Profile
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.
