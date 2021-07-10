Namecoin Price Tops $1.26 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $18.59 million and $6,074.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003769 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,437.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.69 or 0.01473468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.72 or 0.00411870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00079508 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000247 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

