Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $3,257,735.60 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 27,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $3,257,735.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,222.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $306,152.28.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,662 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $191,429.16.

On Monday, June 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,703,392.12.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,158 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $118,822.38.

On Friday, June 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $459,174.59.

On Friday, May 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $4,340,346.50.

Shares of NTRA opened at $120.94 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after buying an additional 194,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 4.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,972,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,885,000 after purchasing an additional 195,279 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

