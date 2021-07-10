Navient Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 9,458 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 950% compared to the typical volume of 901 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37. Navient has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

