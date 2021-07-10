Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

ZETA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.58.

ZETA opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

