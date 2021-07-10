Needham & Company LLC Boosts SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $75.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SMART Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Shares of SGH opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

