Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

In other news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,285.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $91,604.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,064.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,164 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

