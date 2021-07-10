NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

NTST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.47. 511,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Equities analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

