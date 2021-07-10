Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,210,000 after purchasing an additional 85,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $29,448,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medifast by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $154,518.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,977. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast stock opened at $284.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.59 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.69.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

