Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 32,275 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,275 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 76,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 35,311 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000.

BDJ stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

