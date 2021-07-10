Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 650 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 1,712.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $674,544.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,909 shares of company stock worth $12,381,341.

Several brokerages have commented on VITL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.50 million and a PE ratio of 76.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.02.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

