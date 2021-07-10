Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $164.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, the stock has outperformed its industry. Nevro saw uptick in international revenues during first-quarter 2021. Senza Omnia SCS System’s commercial launch continues to buoy optimism on the stock. The FDA nod for the first major Omnia upgrade and the new Trial Stimulator Module is another plus. The company’s recent submission of pre-market approval (PMA) supplement to the FDA, seeking a nod for the Senza System to treat chronic pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN), is encouraging as well. Gross margin expansion also bodes well. A strong liquidity position is an added plus. Nevro’s first quarter results were better than expected. Yet, the company saw weakness in domestic revenues due to fall in U.S. trial procedures. Also, the company incurred an operating loss in the quarter under review.”

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.82.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $151.69 on Wednesday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $111.99 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 59.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

