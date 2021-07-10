News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of News Corporation declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been struggling with weak advertising revenues for a while. Total advertising revenues slumped 35.1% during third-quarter fiscal 2021. Advertising revenues fell across the Dow Jones and News Media units due to sluggish print advertising volumes as well as transition to digital advertising. Reduced demand and lower print volumes amid the pandemic has also taken a toll on advertising revenues. The company’s commercial subscription revenues at Subscription Video Services segment are likely to keep bearing the brunt of restricted clubs and pubs operations along with reduced hotel occupancy across Australia on account of limitations on travel amid the pandemic. These apart, rising employee-related costs are a worry for the company.”

NWSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded News from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded News from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. News currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.52 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

