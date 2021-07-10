NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2,650.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,101 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $37,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates raised its position in NextEra Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $4,764,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,116,914. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.99. 5,592,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,408,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.