Noir (NOR) Price Down 69.9% Over Last Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 69% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, Noir has traded down 69.9% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $126,085.49 and approximately $493.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00036182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00263339 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00038448 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006208 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,532,040 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.