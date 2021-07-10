Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 50 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $157,782,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after acquiring an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3,251.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,839,000 after acquiring an additional 164,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,611.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,349,000 after acquiring an additional 140,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

NYSE HUBS opened at $602.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $616.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of -301.45 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $23,153,446. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

