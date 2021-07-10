Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.39 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $527.82 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.01 and a 1 year high of $528.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $488.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

