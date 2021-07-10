Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.97. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

