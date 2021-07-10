Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $32.13 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $32,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $82,474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $33,786,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 148.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 307,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 183,473 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $21,696,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 112.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 157,694 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.61. 291,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.80. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.87 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

