Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 686.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,733 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $21,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,414,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after buying an additional 1,030,858 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,181,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,466,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after buying an additional 508,173 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.48. 2,119,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.12.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

