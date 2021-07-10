Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Wix.com worth $17,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wix.com by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Wix.com by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Wix.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.81. 260,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 1.40. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $213.12 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.19.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

