Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 103,122 Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,896,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,122 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition worth $58,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,428,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,990,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BOAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,012. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

