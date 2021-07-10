Nord/LB Analysts Give Grenke (ETR:GLJ) a €40.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.17 ($60.20).

Shares of Grenke stock opened at €36.44 ($42.87) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.01. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 21.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.11. Grenke has a 1 year low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 1 year high of €78.25 ($92.06).

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

