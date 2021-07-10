Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €11.20 ($13.18) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of €10.20 ($12.00).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 105 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.57.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

