Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,151 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $71,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.88. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $600,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,745 shares of company stock worth $3,892,633. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.