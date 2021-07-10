Nordea Investment Management AB Has $100.09 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,332,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,768 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $100,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,351,012,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,468,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,323,000 after buying an additional 6,389,816 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,920,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,746,000 after buying an additional 4,397,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,105,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,902,000 after buying an additional 3,684,170 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,116,914. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

