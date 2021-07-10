Nordea Investment Management AB Has $67.43 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,398 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.27% of Sirius XM worth $67,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.31. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

