Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,556,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,843 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $75,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

