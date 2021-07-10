Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $303.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $301.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NSC. TD Securities lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $270.14.

NSC stock opened at $263.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.26. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $169.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,613 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

