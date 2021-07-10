Northern Trust Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $115.55 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

