Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,685,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $115.55 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $324,150.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.64.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.