Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,761 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of PJT Partners worth $18,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,945,000 after acquiring an additional 87,937 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in PJT Partners by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after buying an additional 297,186 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,443,000 after buying an additional 320,300 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 308,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,531,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.52. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.89 million. Research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

