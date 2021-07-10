Northern Trust Corp Sells 168,052 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 168,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $17,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.53. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.58.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

