Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Trading Down 7%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 215,972 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 145,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Northern Vertex Mining in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers located in Mohave County, Arizona. It also holds interests in the Hercules Gold Project located in Walker Lane Gold Trend in western Nevada.

