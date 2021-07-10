Northland Securities Begins Coverage on FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Shares of FGNA stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. FG New America Acquisition has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $11.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16.

In related news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,679,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 32.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,567,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $131,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

