Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $391.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northrop Grumman continues to witness strong demand for its products on a global scale, with programs like F-35, Triton and SABR radar Global Hawk and E-2D program. As a major U.S. defense contractor, Northrop enjoys a strong position in the Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Its product line is well positioned in high priority categories, which enables it to clinch notable contracts from the Pentagon. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, a comparative analysis of its historical EV/Sales ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause concern for investors. It fears that continued spread of COVID-19 might cause extended disruption in its supply chain. Economic tensions and changes in international trade policies, including higher tariffs on imported goods might hurt the stock.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $398.60.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $371.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

