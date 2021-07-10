Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NWBI stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,736. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

