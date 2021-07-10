Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Norwegian Cruise have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company is benefiting from Strong demand and booking volume growth. Also, resumption of fleet operation and fleet-expansion efforts are helping the company gain traction. However, the company expects loss for second-quarter 2021. Loss is anticipated to continue until the company is able to resume regular voyages. Although it announced the restart of cruise voyages during first-quarter 2021, it cannot evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its long-term or short-term business results. For second-quarter 2021, the company anticipates cash burn to be nearly $190 million per month. Meanwhile, loss estimates for 2021 have contracted over the past 60 days.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.84. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $34.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $147,171,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $130,481,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after buying an additional 1,924,402 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,765,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after buying an additional 1,343,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

