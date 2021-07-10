NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.66.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOV will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,065,000 after purchasing an additional 504,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,414 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,860,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after purchasing an additional 178,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

